Here Are the Set Times for Lost Lands 2022

Get ready to go back in time at Lost Lands, Excision's prehistoric electronic music festival.
As the dinosaurs begin to thaw out and travel to the middle of Ohio, the world's biggest dubstep and bass music artists are preparing to take the stage at Excision's flagship event. This includes REZZ, DJ Diesel, Knife Party, SVDDEN DEATH, TroyBoi, Subtronics, ILLENIUM, Pendulum, Ace Aura, Papa Khan, A Hundred Drums and many more.
The fifth edition of Lost Lands is scheduled for September 23-25, 2022 at Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. Check out the set times and full lineup below.
Lost Lands 2022 Set Times
Lost Lands 2022 lineup
