Relive Lost Lands 2022 With 15 Complete Sets From Excision, ILLENIUM, Knife Party and More On Apple Music

The Lost Lands team have also hinted at a reveal surrounding their virtual festival, "Couch Lands."

Jake West

While many of us are still nursing our damaged necks and backs from the mayhem that was 2022's Lost Lands festival, Excision and co. have given fans a reason to pull out the braces once again.

With help from Apple Music, the Lost Lands team has made 15 sets from the bass music extravaganza's momentous fifth year available to stream. Fans can now stream a bevy of full DJ sets from the prehistoric party by the likes of Excision, ILLENIUM, DJ Diesel, Dion Timmer, Jessica Audiffred, Knife Party, Kompany, Ray Volpe, Herobust and more.

kompany lost lands

Kompany performs at Lost Lands 2022.

Rather than being released as one continuous mix à la SoundCloud or YouTube, each set is released like an album with individual tracks that seamlessly play into each other. This format allows listeners to see the name of each song as it's being played and easily scroll to moments in the performance if they don't want to start from the beginning.

In a tweet announcing the Apple Music collection, the Lost Lands team also hinted at a reveal surrounding their virtual festival, "Couch Lands." Mum's the word at the moment, but in the meantime, you can listen to the 15 Lost Lands sets here.

