Updates and Improvements Abound for the 2023 Lost Lands Festival

Here's what's new for Lost Lands year six.

Each year, headbangers from all over the world descend on Ohio for the world's premier bass music festival, Lost Lands. The mastermind behind the madness, Excision, annually gathers an elite cast of talent for a weekend of nonstop dubstep, trap, melodic bass and everything in between.

As detailed in our review of last year's massive festival, Lost Lands has improved so much since its debut in 2017 that it's nearly unrecognizable—in all the best ways. Now, Excision and his team of organizers have revealed what's next for the festival, which returns to Legend Valley September 22-24, 2023. He took to his verified Instagram to share a long list of updates inspired by attendees' feedback.

Dubstep star Kompany performs at Lost Lands. Andrew Freeman

Those who purchase VIP tickets will now be treated to a dedicated entrance to the event, additional bathrooms, bars and merch booths, as well as all-new WiFi zones. The Village Marketplace inside the campgrounds will feature additional artists on more stages as well as a new silent disco to keep the party going late into the night without disrupting those who want to rest.

The campgrounds will feature more detailed signage, cut-throughs to navigate the grounds easier and additional bathrooms and showers. The main stage will also expand to accommodate a larger audience area, easing foot traffic congestion going in and out of the stage and the nearby vending.

These are just a few of the many changes in the works for Lost Lands 2023, the full scope of which you can check out below. Tickets to the festival will go on sale Friday, January 20th at 3pm ET.

