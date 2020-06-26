Organizers Officially Pull the Plug on Lost Lands and Bass Canyon

Two of the nation's most beloved bass music festivals, Lost Lands and Bass Canyon, each bit the bullet in one fell swoop, thanks to COVID-19.

Since its inception back in 2018, Bass Canyon has emerged as a haven for trap and dubstep aficionados who wish to escape to the idyllic setting of The Gorge Amphitheatre for a weekend of bone-rattling bass. Back in March 2020, Bass Canyon announced a behemoth of a lineup featuring 12th Planet, Eptic, Subtronics, and a highly anticipated B2B set between Illenium and the festival's founder, Excision.

Excision's Lost Lands festival has hosted numerous livestreams throughout the course of the pandemic, aptly titled "Couch Lands." While his elite production team delivered an incredible virtual concert experience, the ineffable feeling of Lost Lands' uniquely immersive festival can only be experienced live.

Organizers of both events took to social media to share the solemn, if not unsurprising, news. You can read their full statements, which include information about refunds and ticket rollovers, below.

