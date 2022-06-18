Skip to main content
Louis The Child Announce Genre Defying "Alter-Ego" Takeover at Brooklyn Mirage

10 acts take to the stunning Brooklyn Mirage event space to explore sounds outside of their comfort zone.

Cameron Postforoosh

We’re tuned to expect specific sounds from our favorite artists. Go to an Excision show and you’re getting an abundance of ground-shaking bass and dubstep growls. Seeing Armin van Buuren entails a bright mix of progressive house and trance.

But once in a while, major artists surprise us with stark deviations from their established sounds, like Dillon Francis trading his moombahton style for deep house or deadmau5 eschewing his signature electro flair in favor of obscure, pulsing techno under his TESTPILOT moniker.

It’s rare to see an event dedicated to artists exploring their left-field tastes though—something Louis The Child hope to change with their latest event concept, "Alter-Ego," a multi-stage takeover of the Brooklyn Mirage.

“We wanted to create an event where artists are given a platform to express different sides of themselves and fans are given a totally unique experience,” Louis The Child said in a joint statement. “It’s a type of show we would love to go to, so why not create it?”

Lineup for the inaugural Alter-Ego event by Louis The Child

10 acts will take to the fan-favorite Brooklyn Mirage space for the inaugural "Alter-Ego" event on August 20th, including two sets from Louis The Child: their first-ever throwback set and a freeform, genre-defying "Playground" set.

Among the artists stepping out of their comfort zone are DROELOE, Win & Woo, SNBRN, Pluko and Chet Porter, who will morph into Tech Porter for an all-techno set.

“All I know is I’m gonna wear sunglasses and smoke cigs the entire set,” Porter wrote on Instagram, poking fun at the stereotypical stage presence of a techno DJ.

Adding to the classic dance music flavors, Taska Black will stray from his dreamy pop-trap sound for a house music performance while Pluko will trade future bass for disco. “Making disco edits of all my music as well as spinning some classics,” Pluko added.

Swapping his twinkling, melodic soundscapes for drum & bass, DROELOE will be a treat for bass music enthusiasts while Win & Woo will leave fans guessing with a “Golden Age” set. Perhaps the most dramatic switch-up comes from SNBRN, who is said to be planning a rock performance.

Grounding the exploratory Alter-Ego sets are three artists sticking to their established sound: Said The Sky, Shallou and EVAN GIIA.

Purchase tickets for the inaugural "Alter-Ego" event here.

