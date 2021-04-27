Louis The Child Announce Massive 32-Date "Euphoria" Tour With Whethan, What So Not, More

Louis The Child Announce Massive 32-Date "Euphoria" Tour With Whethan, What So Not, More

Jai Wolf, Elderbrook, K.Flay and more will also be along for the ride.
Author:
Publish date:

Louis The Child

Jai Wolf, Elderbrook, K.Flay and more will also be along for the ride.

After a dismal year devoid of live music, Louis The Child are returning in a big way.

The barnstorming electronic tandem have announced a massive North American tour called "Euphoria," which will kick off this summer on July 24th in Phoenix before concluding in mid-September in Sacramento. The momentous announcement arrives after they wiped their Instagram page clean, puzzling their fan base.

The famed "Better Not" duo are bringing along some huge artists for the ride. Set to appear along the way are Jai Wolf, K.Flay, The Knocks, What So Not, and Whethan, among many others.

Louis The Child have also promised a new live production for fans, taking to social media to exult in the expansive new tour. "New music, new show, new energy," they wrote.

Check out the official "Euphoria" flyer below. You can purchase tickets to the tour here.

Flyer for Louis The Child's upcoming "Euphoria" tour featuring Whethan, What So Not, and many more.

Flyer for Louis The Child's upcoming "Euphoria" tour featuring Whethan, What So Not, and many more.

FOLLOW LOUIS THE CHILD:

Facebook: facebook.com/LouisTheChild
Instagram: instagram.com/louisthechild
Twitter: twitter.com/LouisTheChild
Spotify: spoti.fi/3b2DW1O

Related

Whethan Louis The Child
NEWS

Whethan Teases Upcoming Collaboration with Louis The Child

The young producer has also shared that the track could release sometime next month.

Whethan Louis The Child
NEWS

Louis The Child and Whethan are Facing Off in a Beat Battle Tomorrow

Louis The Child and Whethan want the smoke.

louis the child, too close cover
EVENTS

Louis the Child Announces Dates, Cities, and Pre-Sale Info for Here For Now Tour

Louis the Child and friends will visit the East Coast, Midwest and Canada for the Fall leg of the Here for Now Tour, starting November 2nd.

Wildlands Weekender
EVENTS

What So Not, Golden Features Announced as Headliners of Wildlands Weekender 2021

The 2021 edition of the Brisbane music fest features an all-Australian lineup.

Wafia Press Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Wafia Returns After Year-Long Hiatus to Unveil Atlantic Record Debut Single, “Hurt” ft. Louis the Child and Whethan

“Hurt” follows-up Louis the Child’s RIAA Gold-certified 2018 hit single, “Better Not“ featuring Wafia.

Eq2cJnUXMAAgl2t
NEWS

What So Not Announces New Music Releasing This Week

Fans of What So Not can finally breathe a sigh of relief after he announced "something new" dropping this week.

WordofMouth_LouisTheChild
MUSIC RELEASES

Word of Mouth: Louis The Child and Whethan Drop Collaborative EP, Zeds Dead Teams Up With Ganja White Knight & More

Catch up on the music you might have missed with Word of Mouth!

Louis the child in front of a mustard background
NEWS

Louis The Child Announce Forthcoming Debut Album "Here For Now" and Reveal Tracklist

Louis The Child is primed for a monster summer with the release of their debut album.