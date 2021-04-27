Louis The Child Announce Massive 32-Date "Euphoria" Tour With Whethan, What So Not, More

Jai Wolf, Elderbrook, K.Flay and more will also be along for the ride.

After a dismal year devoid of live music, Louis The Child are returning in a big way.

The barnstorming electronic tandem have announced a massive North American tour called "Euphoria," which will kick off this summer on July 24th in Phoenix before concluding in mid-September in Sacramento. The momentous announcement arrives after they wiped their Instagram page clean, puzzling their fan base.

The famed "Better Not" duo are bringing along some huge artists for the ride. Set to appear along the way are Jai Wolf, K.Flay, The Knocks, What So Not, and Whethan, among many others.

Louis The Child have also promised a new live production for fans, taking to social media to exult in the expansive new tour. "New music, new show, new energy," they wrote.



Check out the official "Euphoria" flyer below. You can purchase tickets to the tour here.

Flyer for Louis The Child's upcoming "Euphoria" tour featuring Whethan, What So Not, and many more. Louis The Child

