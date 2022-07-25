Skip to main content
Eric Prydz, Solomun, Jamie Jones, More to Headline Amsterdam's 2022 Loveland Festival

Fueled by "an endless love for quality music," the beloved Dutch festival is returning to the lush Sloterpark to celebrate its 25th edition.

Loveland Festival, a techno music enthusiast’s paradise in Amsterdam, is gearing up for one of its biggest events yet.

Since its inception in 1995, Loveland has been taking over Amsterdam every summer, enchanting attendees with some of dance music’s most exciting sounds. Celebrating its 25th edition this year, the two-day fest is returning to the lush Sloterpark grounds from August 13-14 while also debuting a special hotel takeover with exclusive afterparties, rooftop BBQs, loaded brunches and much more.

This year's festival will feature a jaw-dropping lineup of artists who are bound to satisfy even the most veteran techno and house music fans. More than 75 artists are slated to perform at Loveland 2022 in a well-balanced lineup that—according to the event’s organizers—is fueled by "an endless love for quality music."

Loveland's slate of 2022 headliners features a number of iconic DJs, such as Jamie Jones, Solomun, Jeff Mills, Eric Prydz and Stephan Bodzin, among others who will take the decks throughout the weekend. Other major artists set for performances include Maceo Plex, Chris Liebing, Adam Beyer, Loco Dice and Sasha.

Loveland Festival 2022 lineup. 

Loveland Festival 2022 lineup. 

Additionally, a special 25-year anniversary stage will be set up this year at Loveland, with longtime fan favorites Aril Brikha, Arjuna Schiks, Remy Unger, Dimitri, Sébastien Léger, Michel de Hey, Melon, Vince Watson and Benny Rodrigues scheduled to perform.

Loveland’s four-star hotel this year will undoubtedly make its 25th edition even more momentous. Located between the old Amsterdam city center and the festival grounds at Sloterpark, the hotel offers a number of packages with perks allowing fans to experience Loveland like never before, like backstage access and exclusive afterparties. Find out more here.

Single day and weekend tickets for Loveland Festival 2022 have sold out. Loveland Hotel packages are still available starting at €295 and including access to the festival’s both days.

FOLLOW LOVELAND FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/lovelandevents
Instagram: instagram.com/lovelandnl
Website: loveland.nl

