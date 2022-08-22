Loveland Festival Returns to Amsterdam With Massive 25th Edition

Returning to Amsterdam after a tough two-year hiatus, Loveland Festival landed in Sloterpark to celebrate its momentous 25-year anniversary.

In what might have arguably been its biggest fest to date from August 13-14, Loveland attracted tens of thousands of attendees, who were ecstatic to dance to the sounds of some of techno and house music’s most celebrated artists.

More than 75 artists performed at this year’s Loveland, which made its debut back in 1995 and has since cemented itself as one of the Dutch capital’s most beloved dance music events. This year, the festival’s creative and production teams made sure to curate an incredible experience in order to celebrate Loveland’s 25th anniversary in a special way.

Loveland Festival 2022. Ruben May

Loveland once again succeeded in crafting a fun experience with a wide range of dance music styles expertly curated across its six stages.

The first stage attendees encountered after setting foot on the festival grounds was the Arena, where the likes of Paco Osuna, La Fleur, Loco Dice and Eric Prydz took the decks for electric performances. A special B2B between Jamie Jones and Loco Dice also took place on the festival’s first day, the latter of whom returned the next day for a two-hour solo set.

While the Rise stage became home to the melodic sounds of Dixon, Agents Of Time, Solomun, Tale Of Us and more, the Fire and 909 stages hosted techno sets from some of the genre’s most heavy-hitting artists, among them Enrico Sangiuliano, Pan-Pot, Adam Beyer, Allen Allien and Chris Liebing.

Loveland Festival 2022. Ruben May

While the appeal of some of dance music’s greatest stars is undisputed, Loveland's smaller stages, Circle and Nest, also offered some of the weekend’s greatest moments. It's here where fans took in a performance from none other than celebrated Welsh DJ Sasha and the celebration of Loveland’s 25th anniversary with longtime fan-favorites Aril Brikha, Arjuna Schiks, Remy Unger, Dimitri, Sébastien Léger, Michel de Hey, Melon, Vince Watson and Benny Rodrigues.

While Loveland Hotel package owners were able to enjoy luxurious accommodation, special afterparties, backstage access and more, the festival grounds offered a slew of exciting vendors and activities to explore.

Loveland Festival’s 2023 edition has already been announced. You can find more information and tickets here.

