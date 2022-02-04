Skip to main content
LP Giobbi's "FEMME HOUSE Takeover" Tour Combines Club Shows With Music Production Workshops

Giobbi said the tour is "a uniquely immersive experience combining the power of education with the freedom of the dance floor."

Shervin Lainez

LP Giobbi and her FEMME HOUSE educational initiative are hitting the road in 2022. 

Dubbed the "FEMME HOUSE Takeover Tour," the initiative will bring a blend of club shows and music production workshops to 12 cities in the U.S. this spring. 

Kicking off in Philadelphia on February 25th, the tour will offer production workshops and professional development events with Giobbi and Ableton Certified Trainers during the day, followed by nighttime club sets with all-female and non-binary lineups. She Is The Music will also host professional development events in a handful of cities. 

"When I first started out, I learned that only about 2% of charting producers were non-male," said Giobbi, who was recently named Best Music Executive on EDM.com's "Best of 2021: Industry Leaders" list. "It’s what drove me to build FEMME HOUSE, and combine the power of education with the freedom of the dance floor. Your support of this tour isn’t just a concert ticket, it’s a way for you to create the change we all want to see."

The "FEMME HOUSE Takeover" doesn't end there, as attendees will be invited to apply for the FEMME HOUSE Scholarship for BIPOC Creators. Awarded to four artists per year, the opportunity includes free gear and one-on-one mentorship. And, via a partnership with Roland, a GO:PIANO88 played and signed by Giobbi will be up for grabs on each tour date. 

Check out the full "FEMME HOUSE Takeover" schedule below. Tickets are on sale now and you can register for workshops here

image-asset

