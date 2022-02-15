Win the Ultimate Lucidity Festival 2022 Experience

If there was ever a music festival more ideal for shaking off the woes of the pandemic, it's Lucidity.

The camping festival has emerged as one of SoCal's hidden gems, annually inviting electronic music enthusiasts to the lush greenery of Santa Barbara's Live Oak Campground for an immersive and spiritual weekend. And while Lucidity is beloved for its idyllic locale, at its bedrock is expression—a core value that Lucid Dreamers come to rediscover year in and year out.

Prior to Lucidity 2022, which is scheduled for April 8-10, we've joined forces with the event for a special giveaway offering the ultimate Lucidity Festival experience. One winner will receive an expansive package with the following:

2x 3-Day Passes to @lucidityfestival

2x Early Arrival Passes

2x Regenerative Action Day Passes (includes meals)

To enter, follow @lucidityfestival and @edm, save the post below, and tag 3 friends. More comments means more entries, and you'll get bonus entries for sharing the post. The contest opens on February 15th at 11:59PM and ends February 25th at 11:59PM, and is open to residents of the United States and Canada.

Regenerative Action Day invites attendees to "recognize and actualize our potential to be co-creators with the Earth." Participants will learn about permaculture and receive training highlighting regenerative frameworks and best practices.

Lucidity Festival boasts five stages, each of which are curated with a signature sound. Ergo, attendees are able to cast a wide net and discover all kinds of new music rooted in electro-funk, house, techno, dubstep, and even bluegrass. And organizers have gone big this year, tapping over 150 artists.

Headlining this year's Lucidity Festival are The Polish Ambassador, The Floozies, and The California Honeydrops along with The Funk Hunters, Dirtwire and Ayla Nero. The stellar undercard also features a bevy of top-notch talents from the electronic and funk worlds, like Russ Liquid, Balkan Bump and The Sponges.

According to Brion Shearer, who leads Lucidity's talent-buying team, the festival's organizers meticulously curated the lineup to cater to the eclectic musical palette of its attendees.

"As you work your way through the lineup, we hit all the genres that our audience is talking about," Shearer said in a press release. "Jam music, world music, Conscious music. House, techno, and glitchy, wobbly, dirty bass. We spread it out across the weekend with thought put into how things transition from artist to artist and stage to stage. We have taken great care to make sure that the same style of music is not booked at the same time. This allows ticket buyers to hopefully catch every act they want to see without feeling like they are missing out."

You can find out more about Lucidity 2022 here.

