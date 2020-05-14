Music Against Animal Cruelty and Beatport Announce "Wild Digital" Livestream to Raise Awareness for Wildlife Conservation

Music Against Animal Cruelty (MAAC), the charity dedicated to raising awareness and funds to aid in the conservation of wildlife via music, has partnered with Beatport to bring fans a virtual music marathon this Saturday, May 16th. "Wild Digital" will give music lovers the chance to party with some killer DJs while giving back to wildlife conservation. With COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds, the rise in global consciousness is at an all-time high. It's in dark times like these that coming together for a positive cause is most important.

The "Wild Digital" stream will be hosted on Beatport's Twitch channel and features some of the biggest names in house and techno music. Heavy-hitters like Art Department, Danny Tenaglia, Dubfire, Mathew Jonson, Soul Clap, and a special B2B performance by Adam Beyer and Ida Engberg have all been confirmed on the lineup. Throughout the event, viewers will be able to make donations, earning them a chance to win one of five DDJ-200 Controllers generously supplied by Pioneer DJ.

MAAC stands behind the idea that in order to combat another pandemic of this magnitude, we must fight the way these zoonotic disease outbreaks began in the first place. By terminating the legal and illegal trade, trafficking, and consumption of wildlife as meat, medicine, clothing, clothing, jewelry, and ornaments, we stand a chance at preventing the spread of yet another wretched disease. The charity aims to educate and garner the support of the music industry at large to raise the desperately needed funds to help facilitate the essential work that is needed to protect our planet's wildlife.

Johnny White, of Art Department, and Wade Cawood, founder of Pulse Radio, teamed up with Tears for Tigers founder Jack Baucher to create MAAC back in 2017 and use dance music events as a way to bootstrap the organization. The partnership with Beatport will go towards raising funds for their 2020 initiatives, including rhino monitoring and anti-poaching efforts in Africa, continuing their lion protection program, providing essential food and care for orangutans in Central Kalimantan Borneo during the pandemic, maintaining their "demand reduction campaign" to shut down the wildlife trade in China, and supporting the ongoing mission to protect the future of snow leopards in western Nepal.

Tune into the livestream on Saturday, May 16th on Beatport's Twitch channel here. You can also donate here.

