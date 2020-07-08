Madrid's Mad Cool Festival Unveils 2021 Lineup with Major Lazer, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Nina Kraviz, More

Madrid music fest Mad Cool Festival has unveiled a tremendous lineup for its 2021 edition. The lineup's announcement arrived on the same day that the 2020 edition would have taken place, July 8th, after its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headlining the 2021 iteration of Mad Cool Festival, which will go down from July 7th to 10th, are The Killers, Mumford & Sons, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Twenty One Pilots, Placebo, Deftones, Faith No More, Pixies, and Royal Blood. Organizers also dipped into the EDM talent pool to swell the lineup, tapping Hayden James, Nina Kraviz, ANNA, and RÜFÜS DU SOL, in addition to Major Lazer and a set from one of its founding members, Diplo.

The announcement marked the first phase of the lineup's reveal, as more artists will be added in the coming weeks. In a statement, organizers also said that they hope to roll over "most of the artists" who were originally booked to perform at the 2020 event.

Mad Cool representatives took to social media to share the full lineup, which you can check out below. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

