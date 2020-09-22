Mad Zoo Announces Minecraft Festival Featuring Darude, Ferry Corsten, Tritonal, More

Mat Zo's independent label Mad Zoo is venturing full speed ahead into the world of virtual events with their debut festival announcement.

The venerated imprint has undertaken its biggest project yet with Stratosfest, a forthcoming ticketed event taking place inside Minecraft. The Mad Zoo team has set the bar high with an impressive talent lineup that includes ATTLAS, Darude, Ferry Corsten, Gabriel & Dresden, HELLBOUND!, Ilan Bluestone, Jordin Post, No Mana, Olan, Qrion, Tritonal, and of course an appearance from the creative force behind Mad Zoo himself, Mat Zo.

Tickets to next month's event are on sale now starting at $10. The virtual world will also include the ability to enjoy VIP upgrades for an incremental purchase. Stratosfest will incorporate an additional high-tech layer of operability by using an in-game currency called "$ynths." The currency can be used to redeem screen-enhancing effects from in-game shops scattered throughout the virtual grounds.

Leading up to their first festival offering, Mad Zoo Events has been testing the waters with an event series called "Mad Zoo In The Void," which has garnered rave reviews from fans. The most recent edition featured several bass music heavyweights, including Kill The Noise and Mija, among others.

Stratosfest is set to take place from 10AM to 4PM PT (1PM to 7PM ET) on October 23rd and 24th. You can purchase tickets here.