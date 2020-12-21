Watch Madeon's Intimate Acoustic Fireside Performance for LA Gives Back

We're running out of superlatives for Madeon. With each new song or performance, he seems to somehow one-up himself.

After his fans were blown away by his recent set at Brownies & Lemonade and IHEARTCOMIX's recent "LA Gives Back" charity livestream, Madeon decided to upload his full performance. Fresh off his first-ever Grammy Award nomination for his sophomore album Good Faith, the French electronic music prodigy offered an intimate acoustic fireside session. The set consisted of stripped back versions of "All My Friends," "The Prince," "Hold Me Just Because," and his fan-favorite collaboration with Porter Robinson, "Shelter."

Check out the full performance below, courtesy of Madeon's YouTube channel.

To bring the set home, Madeon performed an aching cover of "Digital Love," one of Daft Punk's biggest hits. When the song's chorus hits, the visual effects on the stream mutate into a polychromatic light show to add another layer of dimension to the performance, which is nothing short of breathtaking.

