Madeon Announces First Post-Pandemic Headline Shows at New York City's Terminal 5

The electronic music virtuoso is set to bring an updated version of his fan-favorite "Good Faith Live" production for the massive show.
GabrielleMary Photography

Just one day after teasing the return of his stunning "Good Faith Live" production, Madeon poured gasoline on the fire with a massive show announcement.

The electronic music virtuoso has announced his first headlining shows since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will go down at New York City's fabled Terminal 5 venue. He is set for dual performances—dubbed "Good Faith Forever"—on September 23rd and 24th, 2021.

Madeon has captivated with his kaleidoscopic "Good Faith Live" production, which was conceptualized to breathe life into his Grammy-nominated sophomore album Good Faith. With its intricate rigging and polychromatic laser blitz, the subversive setup is one of the most coveted destinations for dance music fans.

Flyer for Madeon's "Good Faith Forever" show at Terminal 5 in New York City.

Flyer for Madeon's "Good Faith Forever" show at Terminal 5 in New York City.

In addition to the headlining Terminal 5 gigs, Madeon is primed for a rampage on the 2021 festival circuit. He'll be bringing "Good Faith Live" to Imagine Music Festival, Porter Robinson's Second Sky, Firefly Music Festival, Chicago's Spring Awakening, and Austin City Limits.

In a triumphant Instagram announcement, the French superstar noted that his upcoming Terminal 5 shows will feature "an updated version" of his fan-favorite setup. "I AM SO HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE MY FIRST HEADLINE SHOW BACK," he wrote. "See you in September New York, i’ll bring an updated version of Good Faith Live! Stay tuned."

You can sign up for pre-sale ticket access by subscribing to Madeon's newsletter here.

