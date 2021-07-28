Madeon Announces Rare Surprise Performance in Los Angeles
Few artists in the electronic music scene have a connection with their fans quite like Madeon.
The Grammy-nominated Good Faith producer has always put his fanbase first, publicly sharing his gratitude for their undying support whenever he has the chance. It's one of the reasons he's solidified himself one of the dance music community's most beloved artists over the course of the last decade.
His latest gesture comes in the form of a surprise concert in Los Angeles, where he will perform an intimate DJ set for his "most enthusiastic supporters" at the Roxy Theatre—the location of his first-ever show in the City of Angels. Check out the clip below to turn back the clock to 2012, when Madeon threw down at the iconic venue.
Recommended Articles
Hannah Wants Performed With a Broken Leg After a Scooter Accident in Ibiza
Not even a broken leg could keep Hannah Wants from taking the stage at her first festival performance since the onset of the pandemic.
RL Grime and Baauer Announce Collaborative Alias and New Music: Details
A new website developed for the project features a scannable QR code with a custom Instagram AI filter.
EDM.com Presents Synth Sisters, Vol. 13
Welcome to Synth Sisters, the best place to discover new electronic music from stellar women producers.
"LA has been home for years now, and even though i’m not bringing the full Good Faith Forever show this year, I wanted to do something really special and intimate for just the most enthusiastic supporters," Madeon tweeted. "Wednesday i’ll be performing a DJ Set at the Roxy, where I did my first ever LA show."
Tickets to Madeon's surprise LA show go on sale tomorrow, July 29th at 10AM PT. You can read more about his upcoming "Good Faith Forever" tour here.
FOLLOW MADEON:
Facebook: facebook.com/itsmadeon
Twitter: twitter.com/madeon
Instagram: instagram.com/madeon
Spotify: spoti.fi/3khQTsZ