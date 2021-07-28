Madeon Announces Rare Surprise Performance in Los Angeles

Madeon will return to the location of his first-ever LA show for an intimate performance.

Few artists in the electronic music scene have a connection with their fans quite like Madeon.

The Grammy-nominated Good Faith producer has always put his fanbase first, publicly sharing his gratitude for their undying support whenever he has the chance. It's one of the reasons he's solidified himself one of the dance music community's most beloved artists over the course of the last decade.

His latest gesture comes in the form of a surprise concert in Los Angeles, where he will perform an intimate DJ set for his "most enthusiastic supporters" at the Roxy Theatre—the location of his first-ever show in the City of Angels. Check out the clip below to turn back the clock to 2012, when Madeon threw down at the iconic venue.

"LA has been home for years now, and even though i’m not bringing the full Good Faith Forever show this year, I wanted to do something really special and intimate for just the most enthusiastic supporters," Madeon tweeted. "Wednesday i’ll be performing a DJ Set at the Roxy, where I did my first ever LA show."

Tickets to Madeon's surprise LA show go on sale tomorrow, July 29th at 10AM PT. You can read more about his upcoming "Good Faith Forever" tour here.

