Funk on the Rocks to Get a Dose of Madeon's Good Faith

Madeon (real name Hugo Leclercq) is set to bring his Good Faith live show to Funk on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 29th.

Leclercq's Good Faith live show shares its name with his sophomore album which was released last fall. Both have seen immense praise from fans and critics alike as Leclercq continues to be one of the most impressive artists in the dance music world. The French producer will also bring his Good Faith live show to a handful of festivals, including EDC Mexico, Ultra Music Festival, and Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

Leclercq will be joining a strong cast of performers including Chromeo, Yung Bae and Benny Sings. Since Funk on the Rocks' inception, Chromeo has returned each year to headline. In the past, they've been joined by huge acts like The Glitch Mob, Jamie xx, Thievery Corporation, and many more. Find tickets here.

