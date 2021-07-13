Madeon Announces "Good Faith Forever" 2021 Tour Dates
Madeon Announces "Good Faith Forever" 2021 Tour Dates

The tour, which Madeon said is his "life's work," will kick off in fall 2021.
Madeon is primed for one of the most remarkable tours of his career after announcing the dates for his upcoming "Good Faith Forever" run.

He'll be bringing back his custom, breathtaking stage production for the expansive tour, which will kick off in September at Georgia's Imagine Music Festival. "Good Faith Forever" features performances at Second Sky—a festival curated by longtime creative collaborator Porter Robinson—and Austin City Lights, among other landmark live sets.

The intricacies of Madeon's groundbreaking "Good Faith Live" setup are not to be understated. The French electronic music trailblazer has been vocal about the tireless efforts put forth by his team to develop the immersive production, which offers kaleidoscopic visuals and elaborate lighting rigs.

"Good Faith Live is the project I'm proudest of, I cannot explain how happy I am to update and perform this show again," Madeon said in a statement. "The Architects and I are more passionate about it than ever. It's my life's work. I can't wait to see you on tour! We're building a show that is earnest and theatrical and hopefully unlike anything you've seen before."

Pre-sale tickets to the tour will launch tomorrow, July 14th. Fans can receive the code by signing up to Madeon's newsletter.

Check out the official "Good Faith Forever" tour teaser below.

