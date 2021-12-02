Madeon Announces 13-Stop "Good Faith Forever" 2022 Tour

The grand reveal of Madeon's weeklong tease certainly didn't disappoint.

Coming next year to 13 cities across the U.S., Canada, and France is the virtuosic singer-songwriter and dance music producer's "Good Faith Forever" tour. Considering the impact of Madeon's eponymous 2019 sophomore album and subsequent tour on his fans, they are rightfully freaking out over the announcement.

Check out the official "Good Faith Forever" 2022 tour trailer below.

Joining him on the road is none other than future funk frontrunner Yung Bae. He'll support Madeon on all but three stops: Ultra Music Festival, the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, and Main Square Festival in Arras, France.

Fans are encouraged to register for pre-sale tickets to ensure they'll get a spot in the crowd. Those who register for the pre-sale will also be entered into a contest to win early access to a stop on the tour, a meet-and-greet with Madeon, and a bundle of autographed merch.

Pre-sale tickets to Madeon's "Good Faith Forever" tour go on sale Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 at 10AM ET (7AM PT). You can register here.

Dates of Madeon's "Good Faith Forever" 2022 tour. Madeon

