Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Madeon Announces 13-Stop "Good Faith Forever" 2022 Tour
Publish date:

Madeon Announces 13-Stop "Good Faith Forever" 2022 Tour

The new tour will see Madeon and Yung Bae take on 13 cities across the U.S., Canada, and France next year.
Author:

Jasmine Safaeian

The new tour will see Madeon and Yung Bae take on 13 cities across the U.S., Canada, and France next year.

The grand reveal of Madeon's weeklong tease certainly didn't disappoint.

Coming next year to 13 cities across the U.S., Canada, and France is the virtuosic singer-songwriter and dance music producer's "Good Faith Forever" tour. Considering the impact of Madeon's eponymous 2019 sophomore album and subsequent tour on his fans, they are rightfully freaking out over the announcement.

Check out the official "Good Faith Forever" 2022 tour trailer below.

Recommended Articles

unnamed
EVENTS

Desert Air Festival 2022 Will Offer Flights On Warplanes, Yoga, and Guided Hikes

The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou, Channel Tres and more are set for performances at the inaugural fest.

4 hours ago
avicii
EVENTS

Watch the First-Ever "Together For A Better Day" Avicii Tribute Concert With Galantis, Zara Larsson, More

The special tribute show was organized by The Tim Bergling Foundation in order to raise awareness of rising rates of suicide in young people.

7 hours ago
Slushii
MUSIC RELEASES

Slushii Announces Full-Length Anime Series and New Album

Slushii also dropped a new single called "Turn It Up," which marks his highly anticipated return to Monstercat.

10 hours ago

Joining him on the road is none other than future funk frontrunner Yung Bae. He'll support Madeon on all but three stops: Ultra Music Festival, the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, and Main Square Festival in Arras, France.

Fans are encouraged to register for pre-sale tickets to ensure they'll get a spot in the crowd. Those who register for the pre-sale will also be entered into a contest to win early access to a stop on the tour, a meet-and-greet with Madeon, and a bundle of autographed merch.

Pre-sale tickets to Madeon's "Good Faith Forever" tour go on sale Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 at 10AM ET (7AM PT). You can register here.

Dates of Madeon's "Good Faith Forever" 2022 tour.

Dates of Madeon's "Good Faith Forever" 2022 tour.

FOLLOW MADEON:

Facebook: facebook.com/itsmadeon
Twitter: twitter.com/madeon
Instagram: instagram.com/madeon
Spotify: spoti.fi/3khQTsZ

Related

madeon
EVENTS

Madeon Announces "Good Faith Forever" 2021 Tour Dates

The tour, which Madeon said is his "life's work," will kick off in fall 2021.

A blue-tinted photo of Madeon (real name Hugo Leclercq) courtesy of Jasmine Safaeian.
EVENTS

Funk on the Rocks to Get a Dose of Madeon's Good Faith

The show takes place on May 29th.

A photo of DJ/producer Madeon (real name Hugo Pierre Leclercq) standing in a room with yellow walls courtesy of Rukes.
NEWS

Madeon's Sophomore Album "Good Faith" Due Out Next Month

Madeon's new album is arriving in mid November.

68886324_2558877727496408_7616086362910883840_n
EVENTS

Subtronics Announces Nationwide Drive-In and Pod Tour [Exclusive]

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour will see the producer perform in nine states over the next three months.

the-midnight
EVENTS

The Midnight Announce 2022 North American Tour

In addition to the tour announcement, the synthwave duo released a new music video for their track "Fire in the Sky."

A blue-tinted photo of Madeon (real name Hugo Leclercq) courtesy of Jasmine Safaeian.
INTERVIEWS

Madeon on Good Faith, Moving to Los Angeles and More [Interview]

Madeon discussed his new album and more with EDM.com.

madeon
EVENTS

Madeon Announces Rare Surprise Performance in Los Angeles

Madeon will return to the location of his first-ever LA show for an intimate performance.

zeds dead
EVENTS

Zeds Dead Announce "Deadbeats: The Revival" Tour With 13 Shows

The fall tour will hit California, Washington, Texas, New York, and more.