Madeon to Headline Music, Gaming, and Street Art Festival wwfest: VALORANT
A new digital music festival, wwfest: VALORANT, will feature the convergence of competitive gaming, live music, and street art.

Presented by Crown Channel and Riot Games, the debut event is set to feature a headlining performance from Grammy Award-nominated Good Faith artist Madeon. The full slate of performing dance music artists includes ARMNHMR, Moore Kismet, Ookay, and WHIPPED CREAM

The gaming title of choice will, of course, be Riot Games' tactical 5-on-5 shooter, VALORANT. The event promises to engage audiences at home in a unique way through the use of drone technology. Fans can catch the action through the lenses of different drones, providing a variety of angles and perspectives of all the action as it takes place. 

wwfest: VALORANT will additionally feature live art exhibits showcasing the work of contemporary street artists. Fans at home can participate by submitting art or cosplay photos of their own, which ultimately will be combined into one mosaic. Submissions can be made using the #wwFestArt hashtag on social media.

wwfest: VALORANT airs live on Crown Channel and on YouTube this Friday, January 15th at 11AM PT (2PM ET).

