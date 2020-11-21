This Newly Reopened House of Mirrors is a Hub For Psychedelic Eye and Ear Candy

Based in San Francisco, the Mirror Maze blasts EDM throughout the experience, which has been reimagined to align with COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Missing the glowing lasers and trippy graphics of EDM shows? For all of our Bay Area ravers, the San Francisco-based Magowan's Infinite Mirror Maze has got you covered, complete with pulsing electronic music and psychedelic visuals fit for all of your festival withdrawal needs. While it's been around for a while, the exhibit recently re-opened with new rules to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines. 

Marketed as "your favorite sober trip," the mirror maze is full of black lights and neon colors, with reflective surfaces used to create an optical illusion of never-ending hallways. It covers a massive 2,000 square feet and uses 77 mirrors throughout, all scored by 80s new wave dance tunes, according to its website. Groups of up to eight people can purchase tickets online with each pod receiving solo access to the experience for 15 minutes during their selected time slot. Masks are required for entry. 

Check out a 360-degree view of the experience below.

