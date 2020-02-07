An All-Aussie Lineup Came Together to “Make It Rain” on Devastating Australian Wildfires

News headlines for the past month have heavily covered the wildfires devastating Australia and its inhabitants. Eager to help in any way possible, a group of Australian artists and industry figureheads quickly came together to organize an event with the goal of raising money in order to fund the all-important relief efforts.

This one-of-a-kind, star-studded event took place on the night of Wednesday, January 29th, and the outpouring of support was absolutely tremendous. World-renowned acts such as What So Not, VASSY, Hook N Sling, Yolanda Be Cool, and GG Magree all came together under one roof to make it an undeniably special night for an incredibly worthy cause.

In partnership with Insomniac Records, the all-star, all-Aussie lineup put on a truly unforgettable show and raised over $85,000 USD to send back home to the land down under - a massive haul considering that the goal was to raise $50k. When split between the charitable partners, that comes out to a grand total of nearly $AUD40,000 for each of the three organizations: NSW Wildlife Council (animals), Australian Red Cross (firefighters), and GivIt (rebuilding communities).

The outpouring of support wasn't just limited to the event itself, however. As the Make It Rain event took over the cover of the world’s biggest Spotify dance playlist ‘mint’ for a week, it’s a full-on Aussie takeover with 32 of the 100 tracks coming from Australian artists.

“It was an event born from our deep desire to contribute remotely from L.A., and it felt so rewarding to lean on our networks for such an amazing cause,” said event co-founders Lorne Padman (Dim Mak), Brooklyn Allan (Narrative PR), and Andie Leon (Academy LA).

For those who were unable to make the show, Insomniac will be streaming a recording of the sets on SiriusXM's Diplo’s Revolution during the following time slots:

Wednesday - 2/5

GG Magree : 11am (PT) / 2pm (ET)

Brooke Evers : 11:30am (PT) / 2:30pm (ET)

Feenixpawl : 12pm (PT) / 3pm (ET)

Nina Las Vegas : 12:30pm (PT) / 3:30pm (ET)

PNAU : 1pm (PT) / 4pm (ET) –

Thursday - 2/6

Vassy : 10am (PT) / 1pm (ET)

Hook N Sling & Kaskade : 10:15am (PT) / 1:15pm (ET)

Don Diablo : 11am (PT) / 2pm (ET)

Friday - 2/7

What So Not : 11am (PT) / 2pm (ET)

tyDi : 12:15pm (PT) / 3:15pm (ET)

Listeners are also encouraged to make donations to the Australian bushfire relief initiative at makeitrainevent.com. Any amount makes a difference to people in in their time of greatest need.