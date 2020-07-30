DJ Snake and Malaa's B2B Virtual DJ Set is Now Live

A French connection of epic proportions.
Author:
Publish date:

Jonathan April

After announcing their virtual B2B DJ set yesterday, DJ Snake and Malaa are now live. It's a rarity when two of France's most illustrious dance music producers join forces, so this performance could be one for the books.

You can tune into the monumental joint DJ set below.

