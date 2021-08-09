First-Ever EDM Festival in the Maldives Planned for Late 2021

The organizers of Iyash Maldives are currently on the lookout for local DJs, dancers, and other festival staff.

Long celebrated for its pristine beaches and aquamarine waters, the Maldives are known as one of the most romantic places on earth. But thanks to a new music festival, honeymooners and travel influencers aren't the only ones soon able to enjoy the lavish locale.

A group of event organizers are planning a brand new electronic dance music festival in the region, a remote archipelago of coral islands in the Indian Ocean. An announcement shared on Facebook has called for applications from local DJs, dancers, and festival staff for what the fest's founders deemed a "once in a lifetime opportunity."

The three-day festival is being planned for November 2021. However, organizers have not yet announced official dates.

According to Maldivian news outlet RaajeMV, authorities eased COVID-19 restrictions in the area as of August 6th, 2021. Individuals are now allowed to host parties, gatherings, and other social events without limits on the number of attendees, but the Health Protection Agency (HPA) recommends they be held in open spaces and enforce social distancing and mask-wearing.

Considering how vital tourism is to the area's economy, the Maldives was one of the first exotic nations to reopen. In fact, a recent op-ed published by The New York Times noted the region is "positioning itself as the place to go to rediscover the beauty of travel."

As of August 5th, 2021 international tourists must obtain a pre-travel test, regardless of their vaccination status.