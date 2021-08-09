First-Ever EDM Festival in the Maldives Planned for Late 2021
Publish date:

First-Ever EDM Festival in the Maldives Planned for Late 2021

The organizers of Iyash Maldives are currently on the lookout for local DJs, dancers, and other festival staff.
Author:

Visit Maldives

The organizers of Iyash Maldives are currently on the lookout for local DJs, dancers, and other festival staff.

Long celebrated for its pristine beaches and aquamarine waters, the Maldives are known as one of the most romantic places on earth. But thanks to a new music festival, honeymooners and travel influencers aren't the only ones soon able to enjoy the lavish locale.

A group of event organizers are planning a brand new electronic dance music festival in the region, a remote archipelago of coral islands in the Indian Ocean. An announcement shared on Facebook has called for applications from local DJs, dancers, and festival staff for what the fest's founders deemed a "once in a lifetime opportunity."

The three-day festival is being planned for November 2021. However, organizers have not yet announced official dates.

According to Maldivian news outlet RaajeMV, authorities eased COVID-19 restrictions in the area as of August 6th, 2021. Individuals are now allowed to host parties, gatherings, and other social events without limits on the number of attendees, but the Health Protection Agency (HPA) recommends they be held in open spaces and enforce social distancing and mask-wearing.

Recommended Articles

MAIN COVER DP MJ Widescreen screenshot version
MUSIC RELEASES

Someone Released a Full Album of Daft Punk and Michael Jackson Mashups

The 33-minute project pulls together instrumentals from Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories" with vocals from Jackson's "Thriller."

RF_3006_Lorde@Arena_Krists_Luhaers-10_(35769382671)
NEWS

Lorde Said Her Upcoming Album Was Almost a "Big Acid Record"

"Solar Power" instead ended up being a "weed album," Lorde said.

imanu
NEWS

IMANU Falls Through Stage at Czech Music Festival, Ends Up in Hospital

"What was supposed to be one of the best nights of the year turned into a nightmare real quick."

Considering how vital tourism is to the area's economy, the Maldives was one of the first exotic nations to reopen. In fact, a recent op-ed published by The New York Times noted the region is "positioning itself as the place to go to rediscover the beauty of travel."

As of August 5th, 2021 international tourists must obtain a pre-travel test, regardless of their vaccination status.

Related

EqjZx2BW8AAC37S
NEWS

Tomorrowland is Planning Another Virtual Festival for Summer 2021

A new report has revealed plans for a follow-up to the iconic Belgian festival's 2020 Tomorrowland Around The World virtual event.

general
EVENTS

Atlanta's First LGBTQ+ EDM Festival Planned for Fall 2021

GAYDM's inaugural One Love festival promises 11 hours of music across three stages at the Cellairis Amphitheatre.

escapade-2
EVENTS

Ottawa's Escapade Music Festival Postponed to Fall 2021

Organizers said that producing a festival in June 2021 is "still unrealistic."

hard london
EVENTS

First-Ever HARD London Festival to Feature Alesso, Malaa, Dillon Francis, More This Summer

WHIPPED CREAM, Tchami, and Jauz will also appear at HARD Events' inaugural London music festival.

Day Trip
EVENTS

Insomniac's First-Ever Day Trip Festival Relocates to The Lot at Hollywood Park

The two-day festival was relocated to accommodate more people.

ubbi dubbi
EVENTS

Vaccinated Express Lanes Planned for Texas' Ubbi Dubbi Music Festival

Organizer Disco Donnie said the lanes are "100% part of the plan."

Excision
EVENTS

Excision Announces Lost Lands Ticket Launch Date, Shares Update on Other 2021 Music Festivals

Excision took to Twitter to share a lengthy statement about the future of Lost Lands, Bass Canyon, and other festivals in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NERVO
EVENTS

Tomorrowland Rescheduled to September 2021, Says Liv of NERVO

Rumors of the festival's postponement have been swirling for weeks.