Malta to Host Three Large-Scale Music Festivals This Summer

The majority of music festivals worldwide have been on the chopping block in 2020, but on the Mediterranean island of Malta, a series of live music festivals are beginning to take shape.

With one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates throughout Europe, Malta is in a favorable position as the nation begins to reopen. Soon after, the country hopes to welcome festival-goers for three separate events: Escape 2 the Island, BPM Festival, and Rhythm + Waves.

Tickets have already hit the market for Escape 2 the Island, which features artists such as Charlie Sloth, Ms Banks, and Unknown T. A week later, the island will host Rhythm + Waves, a festival featuring numerous drum & bass heavyweights, including Andy C, Chase & Status, and Netsky. Finally, the following week will see the debut of BPM Festival in Malta at renowned mega-club Uno Malta.

Known as a "jewel of the Mediterranean," Malta has become a popular destination for music festivals in recent years. The country's reported success in mitigating the risk of COVID-19 has positioned it to resume live music operations in a safe fashion. The country only has a dozen active cases at the time of writing.

Malta is set to resume welcoming international travelers effective July 15th.