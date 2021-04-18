Marc Rebillet Announces 2021 North America Tour

In September and October, Marc Rebillet will hit the road for a number of stand-alone and festival performances.

Following the success of his drive-in tour last year, Marc Rebillet is preparing to hit the road later this year for an in-person tour.

Across his social media pages, the improvisational phenomenon shared the announcement and revealed the locations where he would be taking the stage. Most of the shows are standalone events, but some of his festival dates have been displayed on the list. This includes his future performances at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, III Points Music Festival, and Outside Lands.

For those unfamiliar with Rebillet, all of his performances are completely improvised. He does not make use of any sort of setlist and oftentimes there is a lot of fan participation in choosing what to sing about next. Those curious can learn more about his unique career in our in-depth interview and check out a recording of his complete performance from a past show in Amsterdam.

Tickets to Marc Rebillet's Third Dose North America Tour are on sale now. You can view the full list of dates and pick up tickets for yourself here.

