Marc Rebillet Announces Halloween Weekend Drive-In Shows and Landmark Rose Bowl Performance

Marc Rebillet has been one of the most talked-about artists in all of 2020. From popular livestreams to viral recording sessions, fans of nearly every genre on the musical spectrum can find something of his to enjoy. Back in May, before it became the new normal, he toured the US on his very-first drive-in tour.

He's now once again preparing to take his show on the road with a new mini drive-in tour in California at the end of the month. He's set to deliver one of his iconic improvisational sets at the Rose Bowl and a pair of performances at the Bayshore Drive-In for Halloween weekend.

In addition to sharing the dates of the show, he asked fans if they'd be willing to pay to see a recording of the performance. It's not yet known if he will be going through with the recording but fans have given an overwhelmingly positive response to the inquiry.

Just this year, Rebillet collaborated with high-profile artists such as Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, and Kenny Beats, and was even recently spotted in the studio with Snoop Dogg. In addition to the team-ups, late last month he released his Loop Daddy III compilation EP featuring fan-favorites "I'm a Flamingo," "Girls Club," and "Essential Workers Anthem," among others.

Rebillet is set to perform at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on October 23rd and at the Bayshore Drive-In in Burlingame, California on October 31st and November 1st. At the time of writing, tickets are still on sale but the Rose Bowl show is close to sold out. Grab your tickets here.

