Skip to main content
Marc Rebillet Announces Headline Red Rocks Performance

Marc Rebillet Announces Headline Red Rocks Performance

The improvisational artist will make his debut at the iconic open air venue one day before Halloween 2022.

Wikimedia Commons

The improvisational artist will make his debut at the iconic open air venue one day before Halloween 2022.

Marc Rebillet is bringing his unforgettable live show to one of the nation's most iconic concert venues. 

After securing a prominent spot on this year's Bonnaroo lineup, the loop station maestro is back with another huge announcement. On the night before Halloween, the one they call Loop Daddy will bring his popular brand of improvisational live music to Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre for his first headlining performance at the venue.

Previously Rebillet had been scheduled to perform at Red Rocks as support for Lotus in 2020, but the show was canceled due to the impact of COVID-19. Now, after an explosion in popularity over the past two years, Rebillet will be the one front and center.

In addition to his Red Rocks extravaganza, Loop Daddy will be hitting the road this summer and next winter for a European and Australian tour, respectively.

Recommended Articles

Marc Rebillet performing at The Beatyard in Dublin 2019
EVENTS

Marc Rebillet Announces Headline Red Rocks Performance

The improvisational artist will make his debut at the iconic open air venue one day before Halloween 2022.

15 seconds ago
_116737837_sophie
NEWS

SOPHIE's Legacy Will Live On Through Asteroid Named In Her Honor

After superfans started a petition, comet 1980 RE1 has been renamed to Sophiexeon in honor of the late electronic music visionary.

14 minutes ago
rezz subtronics
NEWS

REZZ Reveals Collaboration With Subtronics Is On the Way

REZZ also said the new track will be played at both of their upcoming tours.

35 minutes ago

Marc Rebillet will take over Red Rocks on Sunday, October 30th, 2022. Tickets to the Halloween Eve festivities are on sale now and can be found here.

FOLLOW MARC REBILLET:

Website: marcrebillet.com
Facebook: facebook.com/marcrebillet
Twitter: twitter.com/marcrebillet
Instagram: instagram.com/marcrebillet
YouTube: youtube.com/marcrebillet

Related

Marc Rebillet
EVENTS

Marc Rebillet Announces Halloween Weekend Drive-In Shows and Landmark Rose Bowl Performance

Loop Daddy is hitting the road once again for three California performances.

porter robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Announces "Nurture Live" Headline Show at Red Rocks

Robinson will perform two sets at the iconic open air venue.

Marc Rebillet
NEWS

Marc Rebillet Announces Recording of Debut Album

The improvisational artist stated that there will be collaborations on the work-in-progress album.

DSC00253+(1)
EVENTS

Marc Rebillet Announces 2021 North America Tour

In September and October, Marc Rebillet will hit the road for a number of standalone and festival performances.

Marc Rebillet
EVENTS

Marc Rebillet Announces Live Socially Distanced Concert Tour at Drive-In Theaters

The electronic producer and loop station master is on a mission to give fans a next-level concert experience.

boogie t
EVENTS

Boogie T Reveals First Headline Performance at Red Rocks, "Boogie T On The Rocks"

Before Boogie T's closing set, SoDown, Minnesota, KHIVA, Bawldy, and his BOOGIE T. RIO band will take the stage.

subtronics-cyclops-visual-palladium-2020-rukes
EVENTS

Subtronics to Headline First Full-Capacity Red Rocks Show of 2021

Subtronics is set to descend on the iconic Colorado open air venue for a triumphant "Cyclops Rocks" show this summer.

Marc Rebillet
NEWS

Marc Rebillet Teases 2021 Tour Ahead of Brooklyn Steel Livestream

The improvisational artist shared a sign-up form for information on a 2021 tour.