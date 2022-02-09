Marc Rebillet Announces Headline Red Rocks Performance

Marc Rebillet is bringing his unforgettable live show to one of the nation's most iconic concert venues.

After securing a prominent spot on this year's Bonnaroo lineup, the loop station maestro is back with another huge announcement. On the night before Halloween, the one they call Loop Daddy will bring his popular brand of improvisational live music to Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre for his first headlining performance at the venue.

Previously Rebillet had been scheduled to perform at Red Rocks as support for Lotus in 2020, but the show was canceled due to the impact of COVID-19. Now, after an explosion in popularity over the past two years, Rebillet will be the one front and center.

In addition to his Red Rocks extravaganza, Loop Daddy will be hitting the road this summer and next winter for a European and Australian tour, respectively.

Marc Rebillet will take over Red Rocks on Sunday, October 30th, 2022. Tickets to the Halloween Eve festivities are on sale now and can be found here.

