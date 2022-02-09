Marc Rebillet Announces Headline Red Rocks Performance
Marc Rebillet is bringing his unforgettable live show to one of the nation's most iconic concert venues.
After securing a prominent spot on this year's Bonnaroo lineup, the loop station maestro is back with another huge announcement. On the night before Halloween, the one they call Loop Daddy will bring his popular brand of improvisational live music to Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre for his first headlining performance at the venue.
Previously Rebillet had been scheduled to perform at Red Rocks as support for Lotus in 2020, but the show was canceled due to the impact of COVID-19. Now, after an explosion in popularity over the past two years, Rebillet will be the one front and center.
In addition to his Red Rocks extravaganza, Loop Daddy will be hitting the road this summer and next winter for a European and Australian tour, respectively.
Recommended Articles
Marc Rebillet Announces Headline Red Rocks Performance
The improvisational artist will make his debut at the iconic open air venue one day before Halloween 2022.
SOPHIE's Legacy Will Live On Through Asteroid Named In Her Honor
After superfans started a petition, comet 1980 RE1 has been renamed to Sophiexeon in honor of the late electronic music visionary.
REZZ Reveals Collaboration With Subtronics Is On the Way
REZZ also said the new track will be played at both of their upcoming tours.
Marc Rebillet will take over Red Rocks on Sunday, October 30th, 2022. Tickets to the Halloween Eve festivities are on sale now and can be found here.
FOLLOW MARC REBILLET:
Website: marcrebillet.com
Facebook: facebook.com/marcrebillet
Twitter: twitter.com/marcrebillet
Instagram: instagram.com/marcrebillet
YouTube: youtube.com/marcrebillet