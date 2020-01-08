It's that time of the year again, and Super Bowl LIV is almost upon us. The event brings together the biggest in entertainment and sports creating an environment where you don't need to be a football fanatic to get into the spirit of things.

It also hosts some of the hottest parties of the year, one of the biggest being the annual Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party. The iconic sports enterprise will be setting up shop in Miami in partnership with The Undisputed Group on Saturday, February 1st at the famous Fontainbleau Miami Beach. Headlining the evening will be global superstars Marshmello and Black Eyed Peas.

“Each year, we aim to make our big-game event with Sports Illustrated bigger and better than ever,” said David Spencer, founder and co-CEO of The Undisputed Group. "This year, we’re presenting an immersive, elite playground for partygoers with a curated mix of talent, sponsors, photo opportunities and more.”

Each year the Sports Illustrated team curate a lineup of some of the top acts in the industry. Last year's big-game event in Atlanta featured performances by Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Dallas Austin, and DJ Irie. Irie will return this year to throw down live video mixing alongside Marshmello and the Black Eyed Peas. It should come to no surprise that they're adding in an electronic act to this year's party. As we previously reported, professional athletes love EDM.

Sports Illustrated The Party

The party, though high profile, is open to the public. If you are ready to shell out anywhere from $500-$1,500, you too can attend this massive event. For additional information and to purchase tickets, guests can visit SportsIllustratedTheParty.com.

