Marshmello Set for Massive Brooklyn Mirage Debut With Back-to-Back Shows

The first of two shows will feature a B2B between Valentino Khan and Nitti Gritti.

Jake Chamms

In the midst of of a typically busy summer touring schedule, chart-topping DJ and producer Marshmello is landing in New York for momentous back-to-back shows.

Taking over The Brooklyn Mirage on June 9th and 10th, the dance music superstar is slated to make his debut at the famed New York venue, which was recently redesigned for its 2022 season. Mello's back-to-back performances at the Brooklyn Mirage are slated to take place right before the release of his highly anticipated single “Numb” alongside Khalid, their first collaboration in five years following 2017's hit single "Silence."

Marshmello's debut on June 9th will also feature a high-flying B2B performance by Valentino Khan and Nitti Gritti. Last-minute tickets are available here, while his June 10 performance has been sold out.

1080x1080-JUNE9TH-SUPPORT
Featuring one of the world's largest outdoor video walls at 200 feet in length and 30 feet high—as well as a 100-foot, custom-built stage roof—the revamped Brooklyn Mirage is cementing itself as one of the city's premier electronic concert venues.

"The Mirage was always meant to adapt and change, to appear and to disappear," said Avant Gardner founder Billy Bildstein in a press release. "Every new generation of the Mirage innovates with new custom methods of building modular structures, as well as with non-traditional use of the latest multi-media and entertainment technology available. This year we're introducing the third generation of our Mirage concept and while it will bring a lot of improvements and upgrades, and will set new standards on many levels, we found a way to keep the soul of the last generations alive."

