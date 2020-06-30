Marshmello, Steve Aoki, Kygo, Diplo, Dillon Francis to Play July 4th Summer Bash Broadcast

Dance music's biggest artists are taking to the airwaves this Fourth of July for a nationwide concert presented by RADIO.COM.

Fans can soundtrack their Independence Day with the beats of Summer Bash, featuring performances from Black Eyed Peas, Lil Jon, and a slew of dance music heavyweights. The lineup is in seemingly boundless supply of energy with sets from Diplo, Dillon Francis, Marshmello, and Steve Aoki, which are sure to make a splash. Meanwhile, Kygo will be rounding things out with some peak summertime sounds of his own. Dance the night away with this A-list lineup by tuning in to your local RADIO.com pop station or by downloading the RADIO.com mobile app.

RADIO.COM Summer Bash Lineup

The three-hour summer concert will be supporting the nonpartisan charity When We All Vote, which aims to increase voter participation by closing the race and age voting gap. The Summer Bash broadcast kicks off at 7PM PDT (10PM ET) this Saturday, July 4th.

FOLLOW RADIO.COM:

Facebook: facebook.com/Radiodotcom

Twitter: twitter.com/Radiodotcom

Instagram: instagram.com/Radiodotcom