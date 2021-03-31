Marshmello and Khalid Win "Best Essential Music Video" at Clubbing TV Awards, Presented by EDM.com

Marshmello and Khalid Win "Best Essential Music Video" at Clubbing TV Awards, Presented by EDM.com

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees.
Author:
Publish date:
Congratulations to all the winners and nominees.

This past weekend Clubbing TV broadcasted their third annual awards ceremony, celebrating the best videos in dance music. The international television station nominated 57 videos, both well-known and underground, for a total of 11 awards across a range of categories like Best Documentary, Best New Talent Video, Best Complextro Video, and more.

The team here at EDM.com were honored to participate in this year's event and present the Clubbing TV Award for Best Essentials Video at the ceremony. The nominees in this category were all deserving of the award, which celebrates some of the best dance music videos that have stood the test of time. The nominees for the award were:

  • Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - "Get Low"
  • Duck Sauce - "It's You"
  • Feder Ft. Lyse - 'Goodbye"
  • Marshmello Ft. Khalid - "Silence"
  • Sigala - "Easy Love"
  • The Chainsmokers - "#SELFIE"

The winning video, chosen by the public, was Marshmello and Khalid's hit single "Silence." The video has amassed over 118 million streams on YouTube since its debut in 2017. It depicts the classic tale of teens escaping the troubles of home life and finding beauty and expression together through art. 

You can check out the full list of winners from the third Clubbing TV Music Awards below: 

  • Best Hits Music Video - "Read My Lips" by Inna & Farina (presented by Dancing Astronaut)
  • Best Underground Music Video - "Cute" by Kevin Knapp ft. Lady Luck (presented by Mixmag Spain)
  • Best Essential Music Video - "Silence" by Marshmello ft. Khalid (presented by EDM.com)
  • Best French Music Video - "Bombay Express" by Cendrars
  • Best Electronic Documentary - "Sisters with Transistors" by Lisa Rovner
  • Best Complextro Music Video - "Get Your Wish" by Porter Robinson
  • Best Going Deep Music Video - "Go Bro" by Pontias, Convergence System
  • Best New Talent Music Video - "Sake of Lust" by Flaurese (presented by Mixmag Spain)
  • Best Highlight Music Video - "Parachute" by Paul Kalkbrenner
  • Best Core Music Video - "The Flowers" by Mat Weasel Busters & Neika
  • Best Time to Chill Music Video - "Ecstacy" by Temper 

FOLLOW CLUBBING TV:

Website: clubbingtv.com/awards
Facebook: facebook.com/clubbingtvofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/clubbingtv
Instagram: instagram.com/clubbingtv

Related

131551177_10158978289673762_2927244863797836617_n
EVENTS

Vote for Your Favorite Essential Dance Music Video at the Clubbing TV Awards, Presented by EDM.com

Fans can now vote on a range of categories, including the Best Essentials Video, presented by EDM.com.

First Annual Clubbing TV Awards via EDM.com (2019)
NEWS

Vote for the Best Electronic Dance Music Videos in Clubbing TV's 1st Annual Clubbing TV Awards

Clubbing TV kicks off 2019 with the first edition of Clubbing TV Awards, set to unveil a list of the 33 best Electronic Dance Music Videos for an audience vote.

avicii
NEWS

Avicii Wins Best Album at International Dance Music Awards

In addition to Avicii, Skrillex, Fisher, and Meduza were among the others to take home awards.

A photo of DJ/producer Marshmello (real name Christopher Comstock) pointing with a mic in his hand during a performance.
NEWS

Marshmello, Zedd, and More win Big at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Marshmello and Zedd dominated the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards with some huge award wins.

Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, and Diplo
NEWS

Diplo, The Chainsmokers, and Marshmello Win Big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

EDM's superstar artists scored big at the 2020 iHeartRadio Awards.

03-Marshmello-2016-Press-cr-Bellnjerry-Billboard-1548
NEWS

Marshmello Wins Second Consecutive American Music Award for Favorite EDM Artist

Marshmello beat out Avicii and The Chainsmokers for the award for "Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music."

Marshmello
EVENTS

Marshmello Partners With WonderLAnd for "Mellodees" Holiday Drive-Thru Experience

Attention all EDM parents.

GettyImages-865099362 (1)
MUSIC RELEASES

Khalid Enlists The Help Of Disclosure On New Track "Talk"

The lead single from the Texas singer’s next album, out this April