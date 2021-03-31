Marshmello and Khalid Win "Best Essential Music Video" at Clubbing TV Awards, Presented by EDM.com

This past weekend Clubbing TV broadcasted their third annual awards ceremony, celebrating the best videos in dance music. The international television station nominated 57 videos, both well-known and underground, for a total of 11 awards across a range of categories like Best Documentary, Best New Talent Video, Best Complextro Video, and more.

The team here at EDM.com were honored to participate in this year's event and present the Clubbing TV Award for Best Essentials Video at the ceremony. The nominees in this category were all deserving of the award, which celebrates some of the best dance music videos that have stood the test of time. The nominees for the award were:

Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - "Get Low"

Duck Sauce - "It's You"

Feder Ft. Lyse - 'Goodbye"



Marshmello Ft. Khalid - "Silence"

Sigala - "Easy Love"

The Chainsmokers - "#SELFIE"

The winning video, chosen by the public, was Marshmello and Khalid's hit single "Silence." The video has amassed over 118 million streams on YouTube since its debut in 2017. It depicts the classic tale of teens escaping the troubles of home life and finding beauty and expression together through art.

You can check out the full list of winners from the third Clubbing TV Music Awards below:



Best Hits Music Video - "Read My Lips" by Inna & Farina (presented by Dancing Astronaut)

Best Underground Music Video - "Cute" by Kevin Knapp ft. Lady Luck (presented by Mixmag Spain)

Best Essential Music Video - "Silence" by Marshmello ft. Khalid (presented by EDM.com)

Best French Music Video - "Bombay Express" by Cendrars

Best Electronic Documentary - "Sisters with Transistors" by Lisa Rovner

Best Complextro Music Video - "Get Your Wish" by Porter Robinson

Best Going Deep Music Video - "Go Bro" by Pontias, Convergence System

Best New Talent Music Video - "Sake of Lust" by Flaurese (presented by Mixmag Spain)

Best Highlight Music Video - "Parachute" by Paul Kalkbrenner

Best Core Music Video - "The Flowers" by Mat Weasel Busters & Neika

Best Time to Chill Music Video - "Ecstacy" by Temper

