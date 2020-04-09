Marshmello Announces Second House Music-Focused "Mello After Dark" Livestream

Marshmello has just announced that he'll be giving fans something to do this weekend while everyone is stuck inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Across his social media accounts, he revealed the next chapter in his house music-focused livestream event series, Mello After Dark.

The last Mello After Dark took place on March 27th and saw the masked artist play an hour and a half of house hits. Close to 500,000 people tuned in on YouTube alone so one should expect another massive turnout for this weekend's stream.

Marshmello has stayed busy during this time of social distancing and isolation. Just last week, he released a new hip-hop track "Been Thru This Before" with Southside, Giggs, and SAINt JHN. In addition to the new music, alongside Diplo and Alesso, he joined the gaming organization FaZe Clan for a livestream of Call of Duty: Warzone which raised nearly $50,000 in support of those fighting COVID-19.

Marshmello's Mello After Dark livestream event will be streamed live on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok on Saturday, April 11th at 7:00 PM PST.

