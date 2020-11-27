Marshmello Partners With WonderLAnd for "Mellodees" Holiday Drive-Thru Experience

Attention all EDM parents.
The Shalizi Group

Attention all EDM parents—Marshmello has just made your holiday season a little easier.

The masked global superstar and his kids' channel Mellodees have partnered with WonderLAnd to provide the ultimate COVID-19-safe family experience for you and your little ones. With the new "Holiday Drive-Thru Adventure," you can now experience a frosted journey from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle. 

WonderLAnd is located in Woodland Hills, California. This Sunday, November 30th, the drive-thru will be converted to bring to life all the lovable characters from "Mellodees," the entertainment platform developed by Marshmello and his management, The Shalizi Group, with weekly 3D videos and bubbly music created by the superstar artist. To make this experience one both you and your children won't forget, Marshmello will be producing all of the music for the exclusive event, according to an announcement by WonderLAnd. 

The showcase will feature semi-enclosed, open-air tunnel installations, synchronized holiday music lights, elaborate sets, a massive holiday tree, the WonderLAnd forest attraction, hologram installations, and more. Of course, Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the elves will be there too. For this Sunday's experience, five lucky cars will have the chance to win an exclusive plush toy of Dee, the beloved main character from "Mellodees." Everyone will also receive a stuffed holiday stocking. 

The "Holiday Drive-Thru Adventure" will go from November 30th to December 23rd, and then will resume from December 26th to 30th. Tickets are $70 per vehicle. You can find more information about the events here

