Martin Garrix, deadmau5 More to DJ In the Indy 500 Snake Pit

Galantis, Steve Aoki, and Yellow Claw will also perform for the 2022 Indianapolis 500 race.

c/o Press

A group of electronic dance music superstars are slithering into the Indy 500 Snake Pit for the race's 2022 edition.

Martin Garrix is the king cobra of the bunch, headlining a stellar lineup featuring Galantis, Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw and deadmau5. No, the irony of deadmau5 in a snake pit is not lost on us.

General admission and VIP tickets for the Indy 500 Snake Pit are on sale for $45 and $150, respectively. You can purchase passes here.

02-17-22-SnakePit

