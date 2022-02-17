Martin Garrix, deadmau5 More to DJ In the Indy 500 Snake Pit

A group of electronic dance music superstars are slithering into the Indy 500 Snake Pit for the race's 2022 edition.

Martin Garrix is the king cobra of the bunch, headlining a stellar lineup featuring Galantis, Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw and deadmau5. No, the irony of deadmau5 in a snake pit is not lost on us.

General admission and VIP tickets for the Indy 500 Snake Pit are on sale for $45 and $150, respectively. You can purchase passes here.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

This marks Garrix's second performance in the Snake Pit after he appeared at the landmark 100th Indianapolis 500 in 2016. The Dutch superstar is also headlining a number of the world's biggest dance music festivals this year, such as Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival's Miami and European editions.

"Anticipation is even higher for this year’s show after a two-year pause due to the pandemic, so we can’t wait to welcome this incredible, star-studded lineup and their fans back home again to the Speedway for a day filled with fun and epic memories," said IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release.

The performances begin early in the morning in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. Set times have not yet been announced.