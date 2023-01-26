Martin Garrix to Bring RAI Amsterdam Shows Back to ADE In 2023

Dutch dance music icon Martin Garrix has announced the return of his RAI Amsterdam shows to ADE.

This 2023 edition of the Amsterdam Dance Event will be Garrix's fifth year of his back-to-back shows in the RAI, which are produced by E&A Events. The concerts are scheduled for October 20th and 21st.

Pre-sale is currently available exclusively and only for people who pre-registered. If you missed registration, you can now sign up for Phase One ticket sales here, which will begin on Thursday, February 23rd. First ticket-buyers will be entered into a raffle for various prizes, including meet and greets, merchandise and more.

Meanwhile, Garrix's genre-defining generational dance anthem "Animals" is set to turn 10 this year, among other totemic tracks, like Avicii's "Wake Me Up," Kaskade's "Atmosphere" and DJ Snake's "Turn Down For What."

Find out more about Garrix's RAI Amsterdam 2023 shows here.