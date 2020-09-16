Martin Garrix, The Chemical Brothers, RÜFÜS DU SOL to Perform at 2021 Open'er Festival

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a number of large-scale music festivals are looking to the future through rose-colored glasses. One of those is Polish music fest Open'er, who have announced the first phase of performers for its 2021 event.

The event’s 2020 iteration was shelved back in April 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 after initially being slated for July 1st through 4th this year. Scheduled to take place in Gdynia, Poland from June 30th to July 3rd, 2021, the 2021 edition of Open'er Festival has already confirmed iconic hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar as its headliner. Open'er also made sure to dip into the dance music talent pool to flesh out its lineup, recruiting young superstar Martin Garrix, Grammy Award-nominated electronica trio RÜFÜS DU SOL, and legendary electronic tandem The Chemical Brothers.

In addition to Lamar, the Open'er lineup features a bevy of high-profile artists across the genre spectrum. Also set to appear are Twenty One Pilots, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, FKA twigs, and Yungblud, among others. You can check out a full list of confirmed acts below.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

