Martin Garrix to Play Super Bowl Party at DAER Dayclub in Florida

Martin Garrix is the latest EDM star to join in on the Super Bowl weekend fun. It's been announced that the Dutch producer perform at DAER Dayclub in Hollywood, Florida the night before the big game. The hosts partnered up with Wet Republic for this year's football festivities.

Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) is not the only EDM artist to celebrate the biggest sporting event of the year. Diplo recently revealed that he will go back to back with Carnage for 10 hours at Club Space in the game's host city of Miami. In addition to the lengthy B2B, Marshmello and Black Eyed Peas will perform at a Sports Illustrated party in Miami as well. In case that isn't enough football fun for one weekend, Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski is hosting his own party, Gronk Beach Miami, with Kaskade, Diplo, Rick Ross, Carnage and more set to take the stage.

Martin Garrix's DAER Dayclub Super Bowl party kicks off on Saturday, February 1st at 12:00 PM EST. Tickets are on sale now and you can get yours from the official ticketing site.

H/T: We Rave You

