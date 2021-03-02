Martin Garrix to Perform DJ Set at Virtual Edition of Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival

Mexico's Tecate Pa’l Norte festival is set to take place in mid-April in virtual fashion. This will be the first digitized version of the festival, which opted to cancel its dates entirely in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19. Prior to last year's cancellation the event had taken place annually in Monterrey since 2012.

Dance music superstar Martin Garrix is primed for a DJ set for the virtual fest as well as a number of artists hailing from throughout North and South America, including Guaynaa, The Hives, Milky Chance, Molotov, and Sebastián Yatra, among others.

Stage design and special effects will be a critical points of focus for the forthcoming event, and organizers have brought in subject matter experts to make it happen. The same team behind the world-class Tomorrowland Around the World festival will be curating visuals and bringing three unique environments to life. While teasers of the event's stages have yet to be released, immersive marine, jungle, and intergalactic environments are said to be in the cards, according to a press release.

Presales for Tecate Pa’l Norte kick off this Wednesday, beginning at 11AM CT. The event itself will be taking place from 4PM to 11PM CT on Saturday, April 17th.

