Watch an Exclusive Preview of Martin Garrix's Set at Upcoming Tomorrowland Virtual NYE Festival

Fans of Martin Garrix have been counting down the seconds until his set at Tomorrowland's first-ever virtual New Year's Eve festival, one of his most anticipated performances in recent memory. Those fans can now get a taste of what to expect after organizers dropped an exclusive preview of Garrix throwing down on one of the fest's beautiful digital stages.

If the five-plus minute clip below is any indication, the performance is going to be special. You can already tell that Garrix's set is going to be an all-out showcase of his anthemic sound. To boot, Tomorrowland's staff did an incredible job of simulating a real music festival by seamlessly interpolating all the peripherals you'd typically hear at an event, like crowd noise and Co2 cannons.

Garrix will be performing at the Tree of Melodia stage, a flashback to Tomorrowland's 2015 theme, which told the story of a secret kingdom. The Dutch superstar will be joined by Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, Jack Back, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike. The anticipation for his set is sky high, especially after he recently revealed his plans to debut a ton of new music—tracks that he hopes will "take people on a journey." "I’m going to play so much unreleased music and I really want to take people on a journey, playing some different sounding stuff and new things," Garrix said. "I want it to be more of an experience."

Tomorrowland’s virtual New Year’s Eve celebration will be adapted to all 27 timezones around the world from 20:00 to 3:00 (8PM to 3AM) local time, and tickets are available now. We broke down each stage for you here, including who is playing where.

Check out the official trailer here.

