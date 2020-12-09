Martin Garrix is Playing "So Much Unreleased Music" at Tomorrowland's NYE Festival

Martin Garrix is planning on saving 2020 at the eleventh hour.

As his fans anticipate his momentous performance at Tomorrowland's first-ever New Year's Eve festival, Garrix has given them even more to be excited about. In a press release issued by Tomorrowland today, the brand shared a quote by the dance music superstar wherein he reveals his plans to premiere a slew of new unreleased tracks, which he hopes will "take people on a journey."

"I’m very happy that I’m part of Tomorrowland’s New Year’s Eve line-up," Garrix said. "The way Tomorrowland set up the summer edition of Tomorrowland Around the World, the way all the visuals looked – even though there weren’t real people, looking back at it, it felt like I was at a real festival, so I’m very excited to be on stage for the New Year’s Eve party. I’m going to play so much unreleased music and I really want to take people on a journey, playing some different sounding stuff and new things – I want it to be more of an experience."

Garrix will be performing at the Melodia stage, a callback to Tomorrowland's 2015 theme, which told the story of a secret kingdom. Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, Jack Back, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will be joining him.

Tickets to Tomorrowland's New Years Eve virtual festival are on sale now. For a preview of the event's stunning digital stages and the artists scheduled to perform on each one, click here. You can check out the event's timetable below.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix

Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix

Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ

FOLLOW TOMORROWLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/tomorrowland

Twitter: twitter.com/tomorrowland

Instagram: instagram.com/tomorrowland