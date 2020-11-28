mau5trap and Insomniac Events Announce “Legacy” Stream for i_o Tonight

mau5trap and Insomniac Events Announce “Legacy” Stream for i_o Tonight

Join in to honor an artist who brought so much joy to his fans and community.
i_o

The EDM community lost a bright light this week when renowned electronic music producer i_o tragically passed away at the age of 30 on Monday, November 3rd. All week long, his friends and colleagues have banded together to pay tribute and share their favorite memories of the late artist. 

To honor i_o, his family at mau5trap has partnered with Insomniac Events to host a special “Legacy” streaming event this Saturday, November 28th.

The stream will begin at 7PM PT (10PM ET) and will include some of i_o's most memorable performances. Featured will be his Virtual Rave-A-Thon set from 2020 and his EDC Las Vegas set from 2019. Join in to honor an artist who brought so much joy to his fans and community. 

I_o's “Legacy” stream is scheduled for today, November 28th. Click here to watch.  

