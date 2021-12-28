Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM Attracts Global Audience of Over 700,000 In Blockbuster Second Year
Publish date:

Saudi Arabia's largest music festival event is rapidly rising to the occasion of becoming one of the largest in the world.
Author:

c/o MDLBEAST

In only its second year of action, MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM became one of the largest music festivals in the world. 

With performances from over 150 of electronic dance music's most recognizable artists, including Armin van BuurenCharlotte de Witte, Martin Garrix, and Steve Aoki, it was obvious the team behind SOUNDSTORM was leaving no stone unturned for the festival's 2021 return. 

Steve Aoki performs at MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM 2021.

Now, with its 2021 edition freshly in the rearview, it's clear dance music fans were favorable to the organizers' ambitious vision as over 700,000 attendees reportedly showed up across four days.

That tops the attendance numbers for many of the world's largest comparable events, including EDC Las Vegas, which welcomed approximately 450,000 festival-goers in 2019.

Fans had their pick of eight different stages featuring both mainstream and underground electronic programming as well as top-notch pyrotechnics and nightly fireworks. In addition to welcoming global tourists and world-renowned DJs, the festival also provided a platform for local talent, such as Wael Kfoury, Nancy Ajram, and Elissa to shine along with more regional artists.

As Arab News points out, the success of MDLBEAST also marks a positive development for Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" program, which includes several wide-ranging goals broadly aimed at social reforms that will open up the country to the rest of the world.

