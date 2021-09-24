Saudi Arabia's Largest Music Festival, SOUNDSTORM, Announces Return With Over 150 Artists

MDLBEAST continues to think bigger, and are putting their money where their mouth is with their biggest lineup to date.

SOUNDSTORM is brewing with the collective power of over 150 dance music artists.

Soon Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will be booming with the sounds of Armin van Buuren, deadmau5, The Chainsmokers, Charlotte de Witte, Cirez-D, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, and too many more to name in what has the looks of one the biggest electronic music festival lineups in recent memory.

Best of all, the promise of a full phase two still to be announced is keeping us on the edge of our seats.

In 2019, events promoter MDLBEAST opened the gates of SOUNDSTORM to a massive 130,000-person audience on day one. In total, the debut edition was said to be the largest music festival ever to occur in the region—but that isn't stopping organizers from thinking bigger.

In fact, the three-day event was such a success, organizers have turned this year's edition into a four-day endeavor. This year's SOUNDSTORM festival is expected to draw upwards of a staggering 500,000 attendees.

Tickets are on sale now with a variety of four-day GA and VIB (Very important beast) bundle options. Four-day tickets currently start at 339 SAR ($90 USD).

MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM takes place December 16th-19th, 2021.