Carl Cox, Solomun, DJ Snake, More Confirmed for MDLBEAST's 2022 SOUNDSTORM Festival

MDLBEAST has announced the first wave of headliners for the 2022 edition of its flagship fest.

MDLBEAST's flagship festival, SOUNDSTORM, is gearing up for its third edition in Saudi Arabia.

Following last year's blockbuster fest in Riyadh, prospective attendees from across the globe will be returning December 1-3. And they're in for yet another huge lineup.

MDLBEAST has announced the first wave of headliners for this year's event, which will feature Carl Cox, Solomun, DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, Hardwell, Zedd and David Guetta. SOUNDSTORM, the region's largest music festival, will also invite Marshmello, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Tiësto and Eric Prydz, among others, to its stages in 2022.

This year's lineup also represents an expansion for MDLBEAST, who have tapped a number of crossover artists from outside the world of EDM, like Bruno Mars, Chet Faker, DJ Khaled, Post Malone and Wizkid.

"Talent is at the heart of everything we do at MDLBEAST," Talal Albahiti, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Talent Booking at MDLBEAST, said in a press statement. "As well as bringing superstar global headliners to the Kingdom, it is also essential to us that we center our efforts on showcasing unseen talent from across the region."

SOUNDSTORM 2022 tickets are on sale now, available in four tiers: General Admission, Premium, VIB and VIB Box. For more information, navigate here.

