Skip to main content
MDLBEAST Unveils Full Soundstorm 2022 Lineup With DJ Snake, Carl Cox, NERVO, Tiësto, More

MDLBEAST Unveils Full Soundstorm 2022 Lineup With DJ Snake, Carl Cox, NERVO, Tiësto, More

The biggest music festival in the Middle East is back with its third edition.

c/o MDLBEAST

The biggest music festival in the Middle East is back with its third edition.

Returning to Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh from December 1-3, MDLBEAST’s flagship festival, Soundstorm, is back with another massive lineup.

More than 200 artists from across the globe are slated to perform at Soundstorm 2022, which will feature seven stages designed to resemble a futuristic metropolis. The Big Beast, the event's towering mainstage, will host DJ sets from the likes of Tiësto, DJ Snake and Hardwell on opening night, while Salvatore Ganacci, Luciano, Swedish House Mafia, Peggy Gou, Afrojack, David Guetta and Marshmello will follow suit over the next two nights.

Fans will also be able to enjoy performances from the likes of Zedd, MEDUZA, Eric Prydz, Claptone, NERVO, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Steve Aoki and EDM.com Class of 2022 artist ACRAZE, among many others, on the festival’s enormous Dance Tent stage. Meanwhile, the festival’s Underground stage will be divided into four substages that will feature some of the world’s best house and techno artists, like Carl Cox, ARTBAT, Sven Väth, Adam Beyer, Maceo Plex, Loco Dice, La Fleur and Solomun.

MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2021. 

MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2021. 

The festival is also branching outside of electronic music this year, booking contemporary music superstars Post Malone, DJ Khaled, Future and Bruno Mars. They will be joined by the likes of Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Naika, Rae Sremmurd, Chet Faker, Jorja Smith, Wizkid and more.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

EDC Vegas 2022_brphotoco-01
NEWS

Insomniac's Unique Hotel Experience for EDC Las Vegas 2023 Is a "Rave Wonderland"

"Hotel EDC" will take over Resorts World’s Las Vegas Hilton next spring.

By Lennon Cihak
nicky romero dubvision
MUSIC RELEASES

Nicky Romero and DubVision Join Forces for Meteoric Progressive House Track, "Stay a Little Longer"

These two know how to bring back the memories.

By Lennon Cihak
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Wireless Headphones Lifestyle Image of man wearing white headphones while pointing to his ear.
GEAR + TECH

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Headphone Review: Revolutionary, Quality Audio Exactly How Artists Intended

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 wireless headphones are one of the best prosumer units on the market today.

By Lennon Cihak

Tickets for Soundstorm are available here. Check out the full 2022 lineup below.

MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2022, December 1 lineup. 

MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2022, December 1 lineup

MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2022, December 2 lineup. 

MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2022, December 2 lineup

MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2022, December 3 lineup. 

MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2022, December 3 lineup. 

FOLLOW MDLBEAST:

Website: mdlbeast.com
Facebook: facebook.com/MDLBeast
Instagram: instagram.com/mdlbeast

Related

MDLBEAST 2021_1
EVENTS

Carl Cox, Solomun, DJ Snake, More Confirmed for MDLBEAST's 2022 SOUNDSTORM Festival

MDLBEAST has announced the first wave of headliners for the 2022 edition of its flagship fest.

MDLBEAST 2021_1
EVENTS

MDLBEAST SOUNDSTORM Attracts Global Audience of Over 700,000 In Blockbuster Second Year

Saudi Arabia's largest music festival event is rapidly rising to the occasion of becoming one of the largest in the world.

MDLBEAST 2021_1
EVENTS

MDLBEAST Announces Programming for Inaugural XP Music Conference In Saudi Arabia

The conference is set to take place December 13th through 15th.

215880614_818426988818347_858708087589611236_n
EVENTS

HiJinx Announces Lineup for 2022 NYE Festival With Flume, DJ Snake, Rezz and More

The two-day fest returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center with a massive lineup.

Soundstorm
EVENTS

Saudi Arabia's Largest Music Festival, SOUNDSTORM, Announces Return With Over 150 Artists

MDLBEAST continues to think bigger, and are putting their money where their mouth is with their biggest lineup to date.

countdown nye
EVENTS

Zedd, deadmau5, More Confirmed for Countdown NYE 2022: See the Full Lineup

The alien-themed SoCal festival will feature four stages and over 80 artists.

EDC Mexico
EVENTS

DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, REZZ More to Perform at EDC México 2022: See the Full Lineup

The festival will return to Mexico City in February 2022 with a massive lineup of electronic dance music artists.

MDLBEAST 2021_1
NEWS

MDLBEAST Announces Saudi Arabia's First Three-Day Music Conference

The XP summit will kick off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 13th.