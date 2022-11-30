MDLBEAST Unveils Full Soundstorm 2022 Lineup With DJ Snake, Carl Cox, NERVO, Tiësto, More

Returning to Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh from December 1-3, MDLBEAST’s flagship festival, Soundstorm, is back with another massive lineup.

More than 200 artists from across the globe are slated to perform at Soundstorm 2022, which will feature seven stages designed to resemble a futuristic metropolis. The Big Beast, the event's towering mainstage, will host DJ sets from the likes of Tiësto, DJ Snake and Hardwell on opening night, while Salvatore Ganacci, Luciano, Swedish House Mafia, Peggy Gou, Afrojack, David Guetta and Marshmello will follow suit over the next two nights.

Fans will also be able to enjoy performances from the likes of Zedd, MEDUZA, Eric Prydz, Claptone, NERVO, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Steve Aoki and EDM.com Class of 2022 artist ACRAZE, among many others, on the festival’s enormous Dance Tent stage. Meanwhile, the festival’s Underground stage will be divided into four substages that will feature some of the world’s best house and techno artists, like Carl Cox, ARTBAT, Sven Väth, Adam Beyer, Maceo Plex, Loco Dice, La Fleur and Solomun.

MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2021. c/o Press

The festival is also branching outside of electronic music this year, booking contemporary music superstars Post Malone, DJ Khaled, Future and Bruno Mars. They will be joined by the likes of Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Naika, Rae Sremmurd, Chet Faker, Jorja Smith, Wizkid and more.

Tickets for Soundstorm are available here. Check out the full 2022 lineup below.

MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2022, December 1 lineup. MDLBEAST

MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2022, December 2 lineup. MDLBEAST

MDLBEAST Soundstorm 2022, December 3 lineup. MDLBEAST

