Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
MDLBEAST Announces Programming for Inaugural XP Music Conference In Saudi Arabia
Publish date:

MDLBEAST Announces Programming for Inaugural XP Music Conference In Saudi Arabia

The conference is set to take place December 13th through 15th.
Author:

c/o MDLBEAST

The conference is set to take place December 13th through 15th.

Following the announcement of their first-ever music conference, XP, MDLBEAST has unveiled the full slate of programming.

XP will feature a number of speakers from around the music industry, all of whom offer varying fields of expertise. The seminars, roundtables, and workshops are set to be as diverse as it comes, and speakers will explore how we can empower future generations of artists, how NFTs and the blockchain are changing the industry, and much more. 

XP will address four main pillars during the conference: talent, scene, policy, and impact. In short, the talent section will address original content as well as how education and technology play a role in a successful music career. The scene pillar will primarily focus on nightlife and tourism, while the policy pillar will involve discussions on advocacy, data, and analytics. Finally, the impact pillar will facilitate discourse on wellbeing, equality, social equity, and sustainability. 

MDLBEAST XP Conference

Recommended Articles

MDLBEAST 2021_1
EVENTS

MDLBEAST Announces Programming for Inaugural XP Music Conference In Saudi Arabia

The conference is set to take place December 13th through 15th.

just now
unnamed
EVENTS

Desert Air Festival 2022 Will Offer Flights On Warplanes, Yoga, and Guided Hikes

The Martinez Brothers, Peggy Gou, Channel Tres and more are set for performances at the inaugural fest.

7 hours ago
avicii
EVENTS

Watch the First-Ever "Together For A Better Day" Avicii Tribute Concert With Galantis, Zara Larsson, More

The special tribute show was organized by The Tim Bergling Foundation in order to raise awareness of rising rates of suicide in young people.

9 hours ago

“The XP conference will help accelerate the growth of the music industry across the Middle East," said Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST. "We’re bringing together the most forward-thinking people from the world of music who will offer their insights and expertise to provoke conversation and incite positive action to grow our music industry.”

XP is set to take place three days before MDLBEAST's upcoming music festival, SOUNDSTORM, from December 13th through 15th. Grab your tickets for the summit here

Related

MDLBEAST 2021_1
NEWS

MDLBEAST Announces Saudi Arabia's First Three-Day Music Conference

The XP summit will kick off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 13th.

Soundstorm
EVENTS

Saudi Arabia's Largest Music Festival, SOUNDSTORM, Announces Return With Over 150 Artists

MDLBEAST continues to think bigger, and are putting their money where their mouth is with their biggest lineup to date.

Cancun Music Week
INDUSTRY

Cancún Music Week Announces Inaugural 2020 Conference

The event aims to assemble the top brass of stage and industry at a luxury resort in Mexico.

david guetta
NEWS

David Guetta Announces DJ Residency in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The dance music superstar will headline a series of exclusive events in various locations around the Saudi Arabian capital.

WMC 2021 Square
EVENTS

Winter Music Conference Organizers Announce Dates and Schedule of First-Ever Virtual Edition

The world-renowned electronic music summit will take place virtually on May 20th and 21st, 2021.

pasted image 0 (1)
NEWS

Winter Music Conference Announces First Round of Programming and Partners for 2019

The event is scheduled for March 25th-28th, 2019.

Lebanon-Explosion-1
EVENTS

Beatport Announces Two-Part Benefit Livestream for Beirut Explosion Relief Efforts

The livestreams will take place on August 22nd and September 13th.

Faena Forum - Guide to WMC 2019 - Aerial Photo of Hotel Faena for Winter Music Conference 2019 --- EDM.com Feature
NEWS

34th Annual Winter Music Conference Announces Keynote Speakers

The Keynote Speakers for the 2019 Winter Music Conference include Armin Van Buuren, Irvine Welsh, Laidback Luke, Sam Feldt, and more.