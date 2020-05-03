Milwaukee-based electronic young gun MELVV has teamed up with EDM.com for a special livestream DJ set, which is now live via Twitch. You can tune into the show, which Melvv is kicking off with an unreleased Charli XCX remix, below.

With his unique ability to blend future pop and house music, MELVV is one of the electronic scene's most promising artists. In addition to releasing a number of scintillating original tracks, like the Atlantic Records singles "Babe" and "Anything Else," he has also emerged as a highly coveted remixer.

Most recently, he was commissioned by Wafia for a bouncy official remix of her single Big Beat Records single "Hurts," which was produced in collaboration with the super-tandem of Louis The Child and Whethan. MELVV has also produced official remixes for Petit Biscuit and San Holo, among others.

