CONTEST: See Meow Wolf's Dark Palace Lineup and Enter to Win Tickets

EDM.com has teamed up with the mind-blowing art collective Meow Wolf to give you a chance to win a pair of tickets to their second Dark Palace in Denver, Colorado. The three-day event will feature an all-star cast of performers, predominately on the bass music end of the dance music spectrum.

Headliners Space Jesus, Malaa and G Jones are prepared to illuminate the palace with their sound while Deathpact, Eprom, Dr. Fresch, Mr. Carmack and more round out the absolutely stacked lineup. Accompanying them are an impressive cast of local and regional talent.

If you're unfamiliar with Meow Wolf, they are the hosts of some of the most immersive art installations in the world. With larger-than-life exhibits featuring breathtaking displays, people travel from all over the world to enter the alternate universes they've created. While the artists who will build the Dark Palace installations will not be revealed until March, we can confirm that many will be Denver locals.

Head of Events Max Beck-Keller shared the team's excitement behind the second iteration of their bass-filled event. In his own words:

"The first Dark Palace was such a treat for everyone who was involved - the DJs, the performers, the collaborating installation artists, and our team - we thought that we had to do it again. We’ve learned so much after doing the first Dark Palace that we can’t wait to return in April to create an even deeper and more playful experience. We have tricks in store."

All you need to do is follow the steps below to be eligible for a chance to win a pair of two (2) tickets to Dark Palace. The winner will be selected on Friday, March 20th.

The second Dark Palace takes place April 9th-11th at Meow Wolf in Denver, Colorado. For more information on the event, visit their website below. Tickets are on sale now. To secure your spot at the Dark Palace, you can head over to the event's ticketing page here.

