Here's What to Expect at the Mind-Bending Denver Debut of Meow Wolf's Vortex Festival

Renowned for its eye-popping art installations, Meow Wolf's Vortex fest is primed for its Denver debut in early August 2022.

Jess Bernstein

There's nothing in the world quite like a Meow Wolf event.

The renowned entertainment brand is now gearing up for the Denver debut of Vortex, its fan-favorite music and arts festival which originally launched in Taos, New Mexico. And in 2022, it's clear that Meow Wolf remains hellbent on pushing the limits of the live music experience.

Scheduled for August 5th to 7th, the mind-bending fest aims to encapsulate rave culture in its own unique way at the intersection of dance music and surrealism. Culinary delights, stupefying art installations and fantastical creatures are just a few of the experiential activations you'll encounter at Vortex, which is as much of an adult playground as it is a music festival.

"There will be three days of endless entertainment, talented performers and mind-opening experiences fit for every attendee," said Marsi Gray, senior creative producer at Meow Wolf, who says sustainability and social impact are two pillars of the event's vendors.

meow wolf vortex

Meow Wolf's 2019 Vortex festival in Taos, New Mexico.

Vortex's multi-sensory experience is only part of the story. The event features a lineup replete with electronic music pathfinders, like Duke Dumont, Toro y Moi, Bob Moses and 100 Gecs, among others. They'll perform at various stages splayed throughout The Junk Yard, a brand new, open-air venue that promises transformative escapades in downtown Denver.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, Nine different artists are set to showcase their work at Vortex. Displays include cyanotype textile fabric prints from Kassandra Marshall Mayhall, light pyramids from Bryce Green and epic costumes from Brenden O'Shaughnessy. You'll also see Color Condition’s vibrant streamers enshrouding The Junk Yard in prismatic splashes of color.

meow wolf vortex

Meow Wolf's 2019 Vortex festival in Taos, New Mexico.

To round out the Vortex experience, the festival will feature 21 performance artists to entertain attendees on the grounds, such as Delila Darlin, Sam Sapphire, Amanda Fortner and Orbit. Performance troupes include LazerPantz, Mythic Times space goats, comedy from Big Expression, The Sacred G’s street art collective, CircX circus and a Cortney Matz Mystery Quest festival scavenger hunt, among others.

You can purchase tickets to Vortex 2022 here.

FOLLOW MEOW WOLF:

Website: meowwolf.com
Facebook: facebook.com/meowwolf.sf
Twitter: twitter.com/MeowWolf
Instagram: instagram.com/meow__wolf

